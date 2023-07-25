Now & Then: Joel Grey

Joel Grey—who turned 83 on Saturday—was already an acting legend when he made his Star Trek debut with a guest appearance on Voyager as Caylem in the episode "Resistance," a second-season hour that aired in 1995. His greatest claim to fame, no doubt, is Cabaret. He originated the role of the Master of Ceremonies for the Broadway musical, winning a Tony Award in 1968 for his performance. Grey won an Oscar as well when he reprised the role in the 1972 film version of Cabaret. His many other stage, television and film credits include George M., Maverick, Stop the World—I Want to Get Off, Ironside, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, Dallas, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Fantasticks, Chicago, Oz, Wicked, Grey's Anatomy, Anything Goes!, Warehouse 13 and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. The actor is also the father of actress Jennifer Grey, best known for Dirty Dancing.