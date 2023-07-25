Now & Then: Estelle Harris

What do Star Trek and Seinfeld have in common? Actually, probably quite a few common guest stars, but we're thinking specifically of Estelle Harris, the subject of our first Then & Now feature for StarTrek.com, in which we tip our cap at a Star Trek guest star even fans may not remember appeared on a Trek series or in a Trek feature.

Harris was credited as “Old Woman” in the unusually spiritual third-season Voyager episode "Sacred Ground," which aired on October 20, 1996. The old woman was actually a projection of the Nechani Spirits, and Janeway's interactions with the old woman perhaps helped Captain Janeway ease up on her hardocre devotion to scientific reason. Harris, of course, is best known for her long-running recurring stint as Estelle Costanza, the overbearing mother of George Costanza, on Seinfeld, which ran from 1989 to 1998.