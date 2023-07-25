Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 24, 2014

    NOW AVAILABLE: TOS Throw Pillows

    Get transported to your couch, where the comfort of these Star Trek: The Original Series pillows await your arrival. Robe Factory has created three pillows, one for each division. Choose from Command Gold, Science Blue, and Operations/Security Red to decorate your living space. Each 18” throw features an embroidered division emblem, and a hidden zipper on the bottom allows you to remove the sham to clean it. The pillows are available, at $19.99 a piece, via ThinkGeek.com

    Visit ThinkGeek.com to order yours and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.

