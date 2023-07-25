November TOS Retro Art Prints Available Today

“The Immunity Syndrome” is captured chaos. How did you go about settling on the concept, and then, how did you actually paint the piece?

Ortiz: The idea to represent the giant ameba was an easy one. The paint splatters are actually fonts or dingbats. The only laborious part was arranging and colorizing the splatters into a layout that fell into an organized mess.Of the four, which was the toughest to do, and why? And, correspondingly, is that one your favorite of the four?Ortiz: "The Man Trap" was probably the toughest because the hair had to be just right, so as not to overpower the rest of the illustration. I wouldn't say it's my favorite, though. I do have some favorites among the entire 80 of them, but the four in this set are equally appreciated by me.In general, do you find that the more you know/love an episode the easier it is to create a piece? Or, do you have find a way to love them all equally in order to do the prints justice?Ortiz: I started this project out of love and respect for TOS, but ultimately the function of any of the prints is to grab your attention, pull you in and make you interested in the episode that it depicts. Since most of my prints are re-imagined, conceptual or deal with the subtext, even the fans that have seen all the episodes may want to re-watch a few from my perspective and hopefully discover more than what is just on the screen.

____________

QMx will offer the four prints as a set of plated-printed lithographs on 100-pound, aqueous-coated, satin-finish paper. Each print measures 18x24 inches and the set of four is $34.95. US and Canada fans can purchase the sets at QMxOnline.com. See all of the sets currently available from QMxOnline.com here.

Pyramid will have the images available in the UK on Wood for £39.99 (43x59cm) and £49.99 (45x76cm), Canvas for £59.99 (60x80cm) and as Framed Art Prints at £49.99 (60x80cm). UK fans will be able to purchase the items at Amazon.co.uk, ForbiddenPlanet.co.uk and Oneposter.co.uk.

The next four images will be revealed on December 1st here on StarTrek.com.