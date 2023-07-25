November TOS Art Prints Now Mighty Fine Tees

Just when you thought November was over… Remember the four Star Trek Retro Art Prints by Juan Ortiz that were released last month? They were “The Man Trap,” “What Are Little Girls Made Of?,” “This Side of Paradise” and “The Immunity Syndrome.” Now, right in time for the holidays, those four works by Ortiz are emblazoned on tee-shirts and available from Mighty Fine. Each shirt comes in various sizes for men and women, and each costs $25.