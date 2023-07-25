Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 1, 2012

    November TOS Art Prints Now Mighty Fine Tees

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Just when you thought November was over… Remember the four Star Trek Retro Art Prints by Juan Ortiz that were released last month? They were “The Man Trap,” “What Are Little Girls Made Of?,” “This Side of Paradise” and “The Immunity Syndrome.” Now, right in time for the holidays, those four works by Ortiz are emblazoned on tee-shirts and available from Mighty Fine. Each shirt comes in various sizes for men and women, and each costs $25.

    Click HERE to check out Mighty Fine’s full line of Trek tees.

