Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 24, 2013

    Nothing Says "Merry X-mas" Like Patrick Stewart & Santa Claus

    Nothing Says "Merry X-mas" Like Patrick Stewart & Santa Claus

    We rattled our brains here at StarTrek.com trying to come up with the perfect story to run on X-mas Day. We thought about just posting the awesome Wreath of Khan photo that went viral a couple of weeks ago. We toyed with the idea of a “religion in Star Trek” theme piece. We contemplated using that heartbreaking pic, from Star Trek Generations, of Captain Picard by a Christmas tree. And then we saw this great shot of Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and Santa. Does anything say X-mas better than the two Sirs – or Professor X and Magneto, if you prefer – posing with Kris Kringle somewhere in the Big Apple? We think not.

    So, from everyone at StarTrek.com, Merry X-mas to you and yours.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top