Not Your Grandma's Brooches Available Now

Her Universe has put a fresh spin on old-school brooches, and the results -- a Star Trek Vintage Style Brooch Set -- is available now from ThinkGeek.com. The Star Trek Vintage Style Brooch Set features four acrylic brooches that depict the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, a TOS Science Insignia and a shooting star retro design with all three original insignias.

Part of the ThinkGeek Star Trek Collection by Her Universe, the pins look equally at home putting the finishing touch on that fabulous scarf or hanging out with all your con badges on the strap of your laptop bag. Bonuses of the more modern-form factor: they're lightweight and you won't lose any of the gemstones out of them, since there aren't any. The dimensions are: Original Enterprise - 0.6" wide x 1.3" tall, Enterprise D - 1" wide x 1.3" tall, TOS Science Insignia - 1.2" wide x 2" tall, and shooting star design - 2" wide x 0.5" tall.

The set is in stock now and costs $34.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.