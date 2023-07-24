Nostalgia Compels Us: The DS9 Young Readers Series, Ranked

The year was 1994, Star Trek: The Next Generation was wrapping up its final season, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine had been on the air for only a year, and I was going through my cowgirl phase. I was also reading every chapter book I could find, especially those that tied into my favorite TV shows and movies. And Star Trek was definitely a favorite!

Fortunately for me, 1994 was also the year Paramount started publishing a series for young readers based on Deep Space Nine that focused on all the adventures Jake and Nog were having off-screen. I know I had my flashlight confiscated at least once when my parents caught me reading these after bedtime! Seeking nostalgia and comfort while sheltering in place this summer, I decided to revisit this series and share my thoughts on them now, ranked from least favorite to favorite.