Published Feb 4, 2012
Noel Clarke & William Shatner Talk Trek
Star Trek stars old and new are in the news. Noel Clarke, one of the Brits – alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Alice Eve -- helping round out the cast of the Star Trek sequel, recently spoke to London 360 about Trek about landing his still-unidentified role. He told them, “It was just an audition like all the others, really. You do your lines and see what happens, and luckily this time I got the job. It was just a standard audition.”
Finally, queried about the ways in which appearing in the Star Trek sequel might impact his career moving forward, he commented, “I think it’s just one of those things where it’s another level of accomplishment, where you’ve done another job that is bigger than the ones you’ve done before. All of that stuff helps in your career, so hopefully it will just help me in mine, but I have no idea. How people look at me is up to them.”
Shatner was also well aware that the Star Trek sequel is now filming, and he noted that, having been impressed by the work of Chris Pine in Star Trek (2009), Kirk is in good hands. “He’s a lovely young man, who is really talented and looks really good,” Shatner said, praising Pine. “He’s got the demeanor, the body and the voice. So along with being a good actor, he’s got all the right equipment.”
To check out the video of Noel Clarke discussing the Star Trek sequel, click HERE.