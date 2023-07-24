Noah Averbach-Katz is Living the Trek Fan Dream on Discovery

How did your family react to you being cast in Star Trek?

NAK: So, I talked to my mom and my dad and my mom was the omega Trekkie in the family. She stared at me in disbelief for a little bit and was like, "All right, are we talking, are you in a mask in the background for 30 seconds?" I was like, "No, I have some lines, I do some stuff." Then she started weeping and then she ran into a closet and pulled out a model of the Next GenerationEnterprise, as big as a football. It's this golden model, I think it was an anniversary model, and she just started flying it around the house in giddy excitement, and then she wept some more.

That's such a sweet story.

NAK: I have some pictures which I'll put up on Twitter at some point, a compilation of all the different times she heard Star Trek news and started crying

What was the audition process like for Discovery?

NAK: I knew Alex and I had met Michelle once before, because I auditioned in between season two and season three, if I remember correctly. I was actually in Toronto with Mary, and I was going back to New York anyway for a different audition, and my manager called me and said, "Hey, there's this thing for Star Trek." It was unclear what species the character was. It must've been a dummy script, but there was talk about Cardassians and Cardassian prisoners and something. It was just very difficult to make out who everybody was.

I went in and did this audition in New York and flew back and then just got the call later. So, it was actually pretty straightforward in that sense. But it was so much fun to just even get to play around with a fake Star Trek script and get to do that. It was just so great.

What has been your favorite fan interaction that you've had, both before and after being cast?

NAK: That's a great question. I wasn't really able to announce anything until basically last week, so the only people who really knew were friends and family who could keep a secret. So, I've watched Mary interact with fans from afar. Every once in a while she gets stopped on the street. I remember we were walking in Brooklyn one time and this guy recognized her and was so excited that he got to meet her and that season three was coming.

She did an episode of the NPR podcast, Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, and I got to sit in the audience. It was just so much fun to see all these people who came and essentially turned this taping of a podcast into a mini Star Trek convention, because we all came in cosplay or had T-shirts on. It was just so much fun to be around that and see how kind and excited people were.

Then really the only fan interaction I've been able to have since the episode came out has been on the internet, which can be a little dicey sometimes. But so far, the response has been so positive, so kind, so excited. I think a lot of people can live vicariously through my experience, because I do think part of being a fan of Star Trek is imagining being on the sets, imagining getting to hang out with the cast, imagining getting to shoot the phaser or get beamed up or just all that stuff. I think a lot of people can hopefully have some taste of that experience vicariously through my own.

So, you tweeted about the first time you saw fanart of your character. What was that like just to see art created by Star Trek fans about a character that you've played after being a fan for so long?

NAK: Oh my God. I loved it so much, because I've gotten to see all of Mary's fanart. I think above all, I love when people participate like that. They get a chance to be connected to the community and on the internet, and a chance to just make something that is fun and feels good. So it's never about the quality of the art, even though sometimes it's so amazing. Seeing myself [on screen], it just felt like, “Wow, I was enough of a part of one episode of Star Trek to get somebody to draw my face!” It really helped solidify the fact that I was on the show, I did it.