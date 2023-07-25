No Time Like the Future!

It’s time… for a Star Trek: The Original Series clock, and The Bradford Exchange has just introduced a cool new Cuckoo-style clock that includes a clock body with a striking montage of Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Chekov, Scotty and the Enterprise, and a sleek, hand-crafted wooden clock face that is protected by glass and is adorned by the Starfleet and Star Trek

Even better, every hour, the Enterprise does a fly-by through “space” at the top of the clock accompanied by the authentic TOS theme music. The Star Trek Wall Clock requires two “D” batteries and one “AA” battery, and it measures 14" H x 11" W x 3.5" D (w/o weights), and 22" Total (with weights). It’s in stock now and is priced at $199.95.

