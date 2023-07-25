Nine-minute IMAX 3D Darkness Preview Set For Dec. 14

Star Trek Into Darkness doesn’t open until May 17, 2013, but fans will – on December 14 – get to see not just a trailer, but the first nine minutes of the movie. The extended preview will take place at nearly 500 digital IMAX 3D theaters across the globe.“Our longtime partners J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk and the Bad Robot team have really hit it out of the park – the footage is absolutely incredible," Greg Foster, chairman and president, IMAX Filmed Entertainment, said in a statement. “Their use of the IMAX Camera and canvas is sure to impress current and future Star Trek fans alike, and we’re thrilled to once again work with our friends at Paramount Pictures to offer this extended ‘first look’ at this highly anticipated summer blockbuster.”Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about extended preview of Star Trek Into Darkness.