Nimoy's Final Trek As Spock

Leonard Nimoy played Spock one last time in Star Trek Into Darkness. And today, on what would have been his 84th birthday, we at StarTrek.com wanted to share some behind-the-scenes photos of Nimoy as he prepared to portray Spock Prime in his final appearance as the iconic character. In the various shots—which are screen grabs from the bonus features on the Star Trek Into Darkness Blu-ray—he's sitting in a makeup chair, checking out his Spock-ified self in a mirror, and interacting with Zachary Quinto and J.J. Abrams.