Nimoy's Daughter, Son-in-Law Talk COPD Documentary

KNIGHT: When Leonard appeared on Piers Morgan, that’s when it really clicked for us. Leonard was a very private man, especially when it came to his health. But when he announced that he had COPD, he became very proactive and started posting messages about his condition and encouraging people to quit smoking. He’d been a huge smoker for a long time. And that’s when we thought, “It’d be great if we could really expand on what Leonard is doing.” That’s when we decided to produce a film on COPD. We were learning so much information from Leonard about the condition, and Leonard was learning about it himself. So we decided that if Leonard didn’t know much about it, there were probably a lot of other people who didn’t know much about the condition, either. We started reading and learning about it, and decided to do the documentary. The most startling thing we learned is that over 15 million people have COPD and they either don’t know it or have never officially been diagnosed with it. That’s what happened with Leonard. He had the symptoms, but was not officially diagnosed until much later. How involved was Leonard before he passed?NIMOY: While my Dad was aware of the project, his health was already compromised by his illness. He gave me encouragement and believed the documentary was an important way to reach the public.KNIGHT: So he was just involved in the early stages. There was a lot happening at that point. Sadly, my Mom had passed away. Julie and I were planning our wedding. Leonard’s health was in decline, and it really got worse around Thanksgiving, 2014. So there was a lot happening, but he was aware of us wanting to make the documentary. We told him what we were doing and he gave us some encouragement and some advice.