Nimoy Welcomes Fans to StarTrek.com

To Star Trek fans, Leonard Nimoy is, was and forever will be Spock, everyone’s favorite half-Vulcan/half-human. For more than four decades, through Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation and, most recently, JJ Abrams’ Star Trek film, he has been the stalwart voice of reason and logic and common thread. It is only fitting that today Nimoy helps re-launch StarTrek.com with an open letter to fans across the world.

To the readers of StarTrek.com:For me, it all began over 45 years ago. And with the recent Star Trek film and the new cast -- and now, StarTrek.com -- it begins again!I couldn't have imagined -- no one could have, really -- that the TV shows we did so long ago would find a new audience today, that the films would continue, and that there would be so many spin-offs. It seems that the future we depicted way back when is inching closer every day to reality.To those of you who have been with us for so long, my sincere thanks for your interest. For those of you who are new to Star Trek, who are discovering it through the recent movie and are about to explore the franchise in its infinite diversity... welcome. Come aboard and enjoy.And to all, Live Long and Prosper!Leonard Nimoy