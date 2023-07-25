Nimoy Talks About New Documentary, Leonard Nimoy's Boston

Over the course of the documentary's 28-minute running time, the elder Nimoy recounts his youth growing up in a Ukranian immigrant family and living in the West End, valuable riverfront property seized by the city for urban renewel. He points out old landmarks, shares stories about his early days as an actor, and recalls what used to stand on spots now occupied by residential high-rises. StarTrek.com reached out to Leonard Nimoy, who seemed happy to share his thoughts about the project."I was pleased and touched when Adam approached me with the idea to make this film of my early life," Nimoy said. "I thought it was a wonderful way for us to spend some time together to produce something which would be interesting and meaningful for the rest of our family.