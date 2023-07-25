Nimoy Lends Voice to Adventures In Zambezia

The story follows a spirited young falcon named Kai (Jeremy Suarez), who learns of Zambezia, the fabulous city of birds, and leaves his remote country home against the wishes of his father (Samuel L. Jackson). But when his dad is captured by an evil lizard who plans to attack the city, Kai must learn the importance of teamwork if he’s to rescue his father, save his new friends and help keep Zambezia lizard free. Rounding out the voice cast are Abigail Breslin, Jeff Goldblum and Nimoy, who speaks for Sekhuru, founder of Zambezia and a calm, wise and intuitive mentor and father figure for all Zambezians.

"Essentially it was the wise old bird who counsels the young and charming character with some sage advice and encouragement," Nimoy told StarTrek.com. "It's a lovely film about young people learning lessons in a beautiful setting."Click HERE to visit the official website.