Nimoy Documentary to Premiere at Newport Beach Film Festival

As StarTrek.com readers know, Remembering Leonard Nimoy is an intimate journey into Nimoy’s personal life, featuring stories from his childhood growing up in Boston, his early days in Hollywood, and his break-out role as Spock on Star Trek: The Original Series, as well as highlights from his remarkable career and details about the final years of his life battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Further, the documentary features interviews with Nimoy's family, including his children Julie and Adam, wife Susan, step-son Aaron and his six grandchildren, who share poignant stories and anecdotes about Nimoy, the family man. The film also includes never-before-seen videos and photos.

"The Newport Beach Film Festival is extremely proud to host the world premiere of Remembering Leonard Nimoy," Gregg Schwenk, CEO Newport Beach Film Festival, said in a statement. "It is a powerful and intensely personal journey through the life of the legendary actor, director and artist."

Tickets for will go on sale April 1st at newportbeachfilmfest.com.