Nimoy Doc Available This Spring on iTunes

Tomorrow, February 27, will mark the third anniversary of Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy's passing. He succumbed on that day in 2015 to COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). In his honor, and to carry on his fight to foster awareness of COPD, Nimoy's daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, David Knight, produced the documentary Remembering Leonard Nimoy. The documentary, which aired last year on PBS and will be available this spring on iTunes, features interviews with Nimoy's family members, including his children, Julie and Adam, wife Susan, stepson Aaron and his six grandchildren, in which they share poignant stories and special memories, and also with Nimoy's doctors and COPD experts. Included as well are never-seen-before home videos and photographs of Nimoy.