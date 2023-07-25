Nimoy Beams Down to Destination Star Trek

William Shatner was next, in the flesh. A fan mentioned that Nimoy had just spoken by Skype, prompting Shatner to talk about his old friend and longtime co-star. "He was a smiling Spock in the first pilot," he said. "When he got the second chance (in the second pilot), he grasped that role and became this extraordinary character he made. To me, the writers followed what Leonard did, his lead. That's very rare. It's usually the other way around." Another fan pointed out how much younger than his years Shatner looks and asked how he does it. He smiled and explained, "I'm not really here! It's genetic, I'm sure. I try to keep in shape. Years ago, I fell in love with horses. I already loved women, children and dogs, and then I fell in love with horses. It's provided me with motivation to stay in shape. I want to have the energy to entertain you, but I also want to be able to keep riding."