Nimoy Beams Down For EW's CapeTown Film Fest

Boucher then addressed Nimoy’s long acting career, from Fiddler on the Roof to Marco Polo to A Woman Called Golda. When asked about why he did so many varied projects, Nimoy, smiling, simply replied: “to travel.” He wanted to act and travel, and these projects took him all over the world. He wasn’t sure he wanted to do A Woman Called Golda, until he heard Ingrid Bergman was to star in it. Then, for sure, he found a reason to be involved. He went from Israel for Golda to Beijing for Marco Polo, straight to Los Angeles for the wardrobe fitting for Star Trek II. The one role Nimoy did turn down, interestingly, was that of Dracula. When asked why, he said, “the Spock thing was so heavy… I just didn’t want to go from Spock to Dracula.” He regretted his decision later, as he found out it was a wonderful production. And how about Star Trek: The Animated Series? Nimoy wasn’t excited about doing it, thinking they really wouldn’t be able to pull Star Trek off in an animated form. He was dismayed during the first episode to find out that not all of the main cast were back. He thought it ridiculous that Jimmy Doohan would have to voice not just his character, but those of Walter and George. And Majel Barrett would have to do the same for not only herself, but for the characters played by Nichelle Nichols and Grace Lee Whitney. After that first episode, they made a phone call to Gene Roddenberry and complained at how awkward it was to see the characters’ faces, but hear an entirely different voice – clearly not the voice of the original actor who played that character. All in the name of saving money. So they demanded that the main cast be involved from that point moving forward.

The last question touched upon Nimoy’s feelings about Roddenberry. Gene was complex. Very smart but also very complex, he said. Nimoy recounted how offended Gene was by popular stories inferring that humanity’s great accomplishments were the result of aliens intervening in our affairs. Gene had faith in humanity’s ability to accomplish great goals and work out our problems.