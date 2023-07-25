Published Aug 31, 2016
Nichols to Guest Star on The Young and The Restless
Nichols to Guest Star on The Young and The Restless
There's just no stopping Nichelle Nichols. Star Trek's beloved original Uhura will guest star on two episodes of the long-running soap opera The Young and The Restless. Nichols will play Lucinda Winters, the estranged mother of Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John). Her first appearance will come in the show's historic 11,000th episode, airing tomorrow, September 1, and she'll be back again on Monday, September 5. The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on CBS Daytime.
"I got the call from The Young and the Restless while I was in San Diego at Comic Con celebrating my role in the 50th anniversary of Star Trek," Nichols said in a statement. "Next thing I knew, I was (transported) into Genoa City and, now, I'm guest-starring on the 11,000th episode of Y&R -- my favorite soap opera, which I have watched for decades. I'm not sure how many more thrills will come my way during this year of celebrations, but one thing that I do know for sure -- follow your dreams and you will live long and prosper."
Mal Young, executive producer of The Young and The Restless, noted, "For this landmark moment for our iconic show it felt right to cast an equally iconic actress. And who better than the amazing Nichelle Nichols to help us celebrate our 11,000th episode? Actors and crew alike were thrilled to work with such a terrific and notable talent, and we look forward to sharing the results with the viewers.”