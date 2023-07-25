Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 9, 2017

    Nichols to Guest Star on Downward Dog

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Nichelle Nichols is giving William Shatner a run for his money in ubiquity department. Nichols, Star Trek's iconic Uhura, not only continues to tour the country making convention and autograph show appearances, but she's still acting, too, and will guest star in the June 20 episode of the series Downward Dog.

    Here's the synopsis of Nichols' episode, which is titled, "Old" -- On his seventh birthday, all Martin wants is a nap, but his world is rocked when Jenn crashes at Nan’s house for a few days with her new puppy. Meanwhile, Jenn and Nan try to forget their respective romantic dramas by hitting the town, finding inspiration when they hear local celebrity Deejay Devine (Nichols) sing, on Downward Dog.

    Nichols' episode will air Tuesday, June 20 at 8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.

