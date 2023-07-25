Nichols to Guest Star on Downward Dog

Here's the synopsis of Nichols' episode, which is titled, "Old" -- On his seventh birthday, all Martin wants is a nap, but his world is rocked when Jenn crashes at Nan’s house for a few days with her new puppy. Meanwhile, Jenn and Nan try to forget their respective romantic dramas by hitting the town, finding inspiration when they hear local celebrity Deejay Devine (Nichols) sing, on Downward Dog.