Nichols To Blast Off Into Space

Nichelle Nichols – at 82 years old and just a few months removed from a minor stroke – will boldly go on a NASA mission next month. Nichols, Star Trek’s beloved Uhura and a longtime NASA ambassador and recruiter, said in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) interview last Thursday that she will be aboard NASA’s SOFIA space telescope when it blasts off in September. The telescope will hurtle approximately 50,000 feet into the stratosphere.