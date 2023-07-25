Nichols, Koenig & More Set for Trekonderoga Weekend

Star Trek: The Original Series legends Nichelle Nichols and Walter Koenig are set to headline Star Trek: The Original Series Set Tour Presents Trekonderoga Weekend 2017, to be held in Ticonderoga, New York, from August 25-27.

Fans attending Trekonderoga Weekend will have the opportunity to meet and greet some of Trek’s most-iconic stars in a more-personal and relaxed setting, on recreated starship Enterprise sets. Nichols and Koenig -- plus Lee Meriwether, BarBara Luna, Charlie Brill, Michael Dante and Mary Linda Rapelye -- will join fans in tours, photo ops and will sign autographs, as well as share stories and answer questions in panels and during personal time with fans. Discussions will cover a wide range of pop-culture topics, and the weekend will also include a scale-model contest and trivia panels, as well as a cosplay contest.

The Star Trek: The Original Series Set Tour features tours of the painstakingly re-created TOS sets, which were built based on the original blueprints and detailing. Fans will be able to explore the corridors, sickbay, briefing room, captain’s quarters, transporter room, and main engineering of the Enterprise. Tour guides will walk fans through the set as they share behind-the-scenes information and explain how the original sets were designed and erected. The tour comes to an end as fans step onto the main bridge and assume the role of captain.

For tickets for Trekonderoga Weekend and more information about Star Trek: The Original Series Set Tour, visit www.StarTrekTour.com.