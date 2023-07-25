Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Feb 25, 2014

    Nichelle Nichols To Receive Essence Honor

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek's beloved Nichelle Nichols will honored at the Essence

    As fans know, Nichols nearly departed Star Trek mid-run, but during a chance meeting at an NAACP event, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. convinced her to stay. Post TOS, Nichols helped recruit the earliest minority astronauts for the Space Shuttle Program, including Dr. Sally Ride, the first American female accepted into the program; Colonel Guion Bluford, who became the first African-American astronaut; Lori Garver, who went on the serve as Deputy Administrator; and Charles Bolden, the current National Aeronautics and Space Administration Administrator.

    Nichols is, at the moment, executive producing an upcoming television series titled Noah’s Room. She also continues to act and appear at Star Trek and sci-fi conventions worldwide.

    StarTrek.com spoke to Nichols about receiving the Essence Champions Award, and she had this to say: "It's wonderful. When I first heard about it I thought they wanted me to be a presenter. I'm so proud to be an honoree."

    StarTrek.com, on behalf of fans everywhere, offers our congratulations to Nichols.

