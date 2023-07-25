Nichelle Nichols Talks Turning 85

You mentioned earlier in the conversation that you were at the Discovery premiere. How did you enjoy seeing Star Trek up on a screen again? And how did you enjoy meeting Sonequa Martin-Green? We know she was super excited to meet you…

Sonequa was so beautiful and so full of life. I think she's going to do amazing things in shaping the next series for a whole new generation. It was our first meeting with each other, you know. I hope to work with her soon on a project. I hope. And seeing Star Trek on a screen again? I really expected to see it, so it wasn't a huge surprise, but it was a huge satisfaction, you could say.

You helped advance people of color. It's now late 2017. You saw Dr. King's ascension and assassination. You've seen African American women become scientists and astronauts, and you inspired many of them. You've lived to see an African American Trek fan in the White House, and you met him there. Now, we have Sonequa, the African American female star of a new Trek show. How far have African Americans come and how far is there still to go?

I’m thinking long and hard about this question. I don't think there's any black boy or girl growing up today who can't find a role model to look at and think, "Wow. Anything really is possible." No, it won't be easy. And yes, there are still roadblocks that they'll all have to face, but they can be overcome. They can do anything. And they know it's possible. So, step up and do it, kids. Step up and do it. Also, prepare yourself. Prepare yourself as an actor or whatever it is that you want to be, a lawyer, a doctor, whatever it is. Prepare yourself while you're young. And get in there and study it, what it means, and get in there and do it.