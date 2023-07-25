Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 19, 2015

    Nichelle Nichols' Out-of-This-World Trek in Tweets and Pics

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek's legendary Uhura, blasted into space (or near space) on Tuesday night as part of NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infared Astronomy (SOFIA) telescope mission. Now let's put that in perspective: the unstoppable Nichols is 82 years old and recently had a minor stroke, and there she was on the specially outfitted Boeing 747 that carried the telescope, instrumentation and crew. According to Popular Mechanics, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy? instrumentation "makes observations in infrared of planetary atmospheres, distant supernova, comets, and other objects not always easy to see from the ground in the visible spectrum. By flying into the stratosphere, the plane is above interference from water vapor."Nichols was one of the first non-essential personnel to fly on the plane. Throughout her journey, Nichols answered questions for the public and tweeted about her experience. Below is a selection of photos and tweets that document Nichol's latest trip to the final frontier and provide proof positive that she continues to live long and prosper.

    Nichols meets with NASA Program Managers

    Nichols prepares for flight by watching a training video

    Nichols receives her flight jacket

    Nichols boards the SOFIA

    Nichols is ready for take-off!

    Nichols signs off

