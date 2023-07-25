Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 11, 2014

    Nichelle Nichols Introduces NASA's 'Orion' In New Video

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Years ago, Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols, in her capacities as a longtime NASA supporter and recruiter, informed the public about the Space Shuttle program. And now, Nichols is on board once again with NASA, this time to introduce the space program's newest vehicle, the Orion. As she says in a just-released video, the Orion "will take us deeper into the solar system than we have ever gone before."

    Check out the video below, and go to www.nasa.gove/orion for to learn more.

