Nichelle Nichols Conquers San Diego Comic-Con

Speaking to StarTrek.com about Trek's 50th anniversary and her weekend at Comic-Con, Nichols said, "I think it's fantastic, but I'm just not that old. Star Trek may be 50, but I'm 33... and I lie very well, don't I? But, to be here for the Beyond premiere and these signings and everything else, it means the world to me.

"You could say it's amazing, but it doesn't amaze me because the Star Trek fans have been there from the beginning -- and they're still there," Nichols continued. "They're fantastic. It's not just me. We're all here, and Star Trek is still here, because of the fans. They love us and the shows and the movies, and they really understand what Gene Roddenberry was doing when he created Star Trek and gave this great gift to all of us."