Nichelle Nichols Celebrates 50 Years of Trek

What does it mean to you to be here and sharing in the celebration of Star Trek's 50th anniversary?

I think it's fantastic, but I'm just not that old.

StarTrekis 50 and you're...40. Is that what you're saying?

I'm 32.

We'll go with that... 32.

And I lie well. (Laughs)

You lie very well. But, really, what does it mean to be here, to share the occasion with the fans here and at the screening of Beyond? This trek just continues to live on.

Yes, it does. You could say it's amazing, but it doesn't amaze me.

Why not?

It doesn't amaze me because Star Trek fans have been there from the beginning, and so they simply are fantastic. They know what they're doing. They know what they like. Star Trek... it's not like silliness coming. They really know what Gene Roddenberry was doing, what he hoped for, for the world, when he wrote it.