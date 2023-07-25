Next Hollywood Star Should Go To...?

Bakula: 12% Brooks: 11% Ryan:5%

Here’s a sampling of reader comments: “Hell, yeah, Brent Spiner! One of my all-time favorite actors. His new web series is awesome.” -- Krys Angelopoulos“I love them all, but chose Bakula since he has done the most overall/out of franchise work.” -- Danielle Everson“While this is a really tough poll, I had to go with Brent Spiner. While Jonathan Frakes is an extremely close second in my book (bordering on a tie, even); Brent Spiner's portrayal of the tragic comedy that is Data shows an unmatched acting ability in most shows I've seen to date.” -- Nic Hallenger“Avery Brooks all the way; can't go wrong with Hawk. My second would be Bakula; long TV career and a few movies like Lord of Illusions.” -- Justin Savage“Kate Mulgrew is the best.” -- Bronwyn Dargaville“Brent Spiner for me, not only for his work as the Soong family, but his work on stage and singing career.” -- Rob Burch“Next to get a Star.. Kate Mulgrew or Brent Spiner. Best actors on that list.” -- James Harding“Can't believe Jeri is pulling up the rear. She did an amazing job as Seven of Nine. You can tell she's a great actress because she is absolutely nothing like Seven of Nine in reality.” - Joshua Joyner