    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 6, 2013

    Next Generation Prepaid VISA Cards Available Now From CARD.com

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    CARD.com introduced -- in May -- Star Trek Prepaid VISA Cards, emblazoned with images from Star Trek: The Original Series, and now they've just unveiled more than a dozen cards featuring characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, including Captain Picard, William Riker, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Worf, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, Wesley Crusher, Tasha Yar and Dr. Katherine Pulaski, as well as cast shots, the Enterprise and a Borg Cube.

    Star Trek Prepaid Visa Cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, are 100% FDIC insured and offer a fully featured online banking experience with web, iPhone App and Android App Banking, plus fraud protection.

    Click HERE for details.

