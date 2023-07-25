Next Generation Prepaid VISA Cards Available Now From CARD.com

CARD.com introduced -- in May -- Star Trek Prepaid VISA Cards, emblazoned with images from Star Trek: The Original Series, and now they've just unveiled more than a dozen cards featuring characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, including Captain Picard, William Riker, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Worf, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, Wesley Crusher, Tasha Yar and Dr. Katherine Pulaski, as well as cast shots, the Enterprise and a Borg Cube.