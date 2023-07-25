Next Destination Star Trek Location Revealed!

And now it can be revealed. The next Destination Star Trek event, set for the weekend of February 21-23, 2014, will be held at the Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. Fans can expect to enjoy talks, photo shoots and autograph opportunities, as well as the chance to check out sets, props, costumes and much more. Destination Star Trek Germany, like Destination Star Trek London in 2012, will be produced by Media 10 with Showmasters Ltd. Guests will be announced soon and tickets are available now.