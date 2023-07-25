Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 30, 2013

    Next Destination Star Trek Location Revealed!

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    And now it can be revealed. The next Destination Star Trek event, set for the weekend of February 21-23, 2014, will be held at the Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. Fans can expect to enjoy talks, photo shoots and autograph opportunities, as well as the chance to check out sets, props, costumes and much more. Destination Star Trek Germany, like Destination Star Trek London in 2012, will be produced by Media 10 with Showmasters Ltd. Guests will be announced soon and tickets are available now.

    Visit www.DestinationStarTrek.com for additional details and to purchase tickets. Fans can also DSTG on Twitter, @StarTrek_DST, or become a fan on Facebook at facebook.com/DestinationStarTrek.

