    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 24, 2012

    Newest IDW TNG/Who Crossover Out Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It’ll be a Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimiliation2 doubleheader this week, as IDW Publishing will, on Wednesday, release Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #5 and Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation2, Vol. 1. In Assimilation2 #5, the groundbreaking crossover continues, as Captain Picard must make of the toughest decisions of his life, one that could affect the fate of the galaxy. Can the Doctor convince him to make the right choice? Assimilation2 #5 is written by Scott and David Tipton with Tony Lee, with J.K. Woodward contributing both the art and cover. The title runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99. Be sure to look for a Sharp Brothers variant cover as well.

    Meanwhile, Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation2, Vol. 1 gathers together the first several installments in the eight-part crossover series. Scott and David Tipton wrote the story with Tony Lee, and the art and cover are by J.K. Woodward. Vol. 1 runs 104 pages and costs $17.99.



