    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 14, 2017

    Newest Additions to TNG Gnome Line Are...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Can’t get your fill of Star Trek: The Next Generation-themed garden gnomes? ThinkGeek is ready to help, as they’ve just introduced to market a quartet of new TNG gnomes depicting Wesley Crusher, Geordi La Forge, Q and Deanna Troi. The Crusher, La Forge and Troi gnomes stand 10 inches tall each, while the Q gnome clocks in at 9.5 inches tall. The bases read as follows:

    The TNG gnomes are in stock now and priced at $24.99 each. Go to thinkgeek.com to purchase them.

