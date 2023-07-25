Newest Additions to TNG Gnome Line Are...

Can’t get your fill of Star Trek: The Next Generation-themed garden gnomes? ThinkGeek is ready to help, as they’ve just introduced to market a quartet of new TNG gnomes depicting Wesley Crusher, Geordi La Forge, Q and Deanna Troi. The Crusher, La Forge and Troi gnomes stand 10 inches tall each, while the Q gnome clocks in at 9.5 inches tall. The bases read as follows:

The TNG gnomes are in stock now and priced at $24.99 each. Go to thinkgeek.com to purchase them.