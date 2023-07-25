New Wave of Exciting Trek Products Coming Soon

When it comes to Star Trek-related products, there’s something for everyone in the Star Trek galaxy. And there’s no end in sight. Here at StarTrek.com over the past few months, we’ve previewed and/or provided First Looks at such upcoming products as PPW’s TOS Mr. Potato Heads and USAopoly’s Klingon-themed Monopoly game. Well, now we’re pleased to reveal that CBS Consumer Products has negotiated new deals with several companies that will result in a fresh wave of licensed products later this year and into 2012. Here’s just a sneak peek – and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news, photographs, detailed release information and more.

On the way are:

-A Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Pez collector’s set. Pez Candy will release the set in the U.S.

-TOS and TNG deck building games. Bandai will introduce the games in the U.S. and Canada.

-Star Trek busts. Titan Merchandise will extend its popular line of busts by adding Star Trek to the mix, with busts spanning across the entire franchise. The Star Trek busts will be sold throughout North American, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, India, the Middle East and the Pacific Islands.

-Star Trek-inspired tee shirts, knit tops, hoodies and fleece. Mighty Fine will beam them all up in the U.S.