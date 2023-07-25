New Visual Slots

With Season 11.5, Star Trek Online is adding a new and long-requested feature from Captains who've wanted greater control over the appearance of their ship. Captains will now be able to equip Deflectors, Impulse Engines and Shields in the new Visuals tab to modify the visual appearance of their ship, without using the stats or set bonuses on those items. The items equipped in the slots in the Visuals tab overrides the appearance of any matching item that is normally equipped.