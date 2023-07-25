Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Apr 1, 2016

    New Visual Slots

    By Daniel "FlyingTarg" Razza

    With Season 11.5, Star Trek Online is adding a new and long-requested feature from Captains who've wanted greater control over the appearance of their ship. Captains will now be able to equip Deflectors, Impulse Engines and Shields in the new Visuals tab to modify the visual appearance of their ship, without using the stats or set bonuses on those items. The items equipped in the slots in the Visuals tab overrides the appearance of any matching item that is normally equipped.










