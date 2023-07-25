New Trek Umbrellas & Scarves from Lovarzi

Lovarzi has just introduced a quartet of new Star Trek-themed products, including two umbrellas and two scarves. They're all available now in the UK and U.S.

The Live Long and Prosper Umbrella celebrates the legacy of Leonard Nimoy's Spock. Its bright blue 21"/53.3cm canopy is furnished with Spock's iconic phrase and the Vulcan salute. The umbrella unfolds automatically at the press of a button on the comfortable plastic and rubber-coated handle. Made of an aluminium shaft and durable fiber glass frame, it comes in a specially designed carry case.Next, there's the Original Star Trek

Emblems Stick Umbrella, The sturdy, high-quality umbrella features a fiber glass frame and shaft, and it unfolds to display the three main insignias emblazoned on bright panels in their best-known respective colors: Science blue, Engineering red and Command gold. If it's still cold out, then the Live Long and Prosper Knitted Scarf is the ideal product. Made from 100% premium quality Acrylic, it features instantly recognizable TOS iconography, including the Science division insignia, IDIC symbol and Spock's famous "Live Long and Prosper" phrase, all on a bright blue backing.

Lastly, there's the Ships of the Line Scarf, which has been digitally printed in order to provide the kind of fine detail on the ship outlines that true fans deserve. The scarf, which comes in a gift box, is made of 100% silk fabric and measures 40 x 190 cms.The Spock Umbrella costs 21.59 pounds; go to www.lovarzi.co.uk to purchase it. The Original Emblems Stick Umbrella is priced at 26.99 pounds; buy it at www.lovarzi.co.uk. The Live Long and Prosper Knitted Scarf costs 19.99 pounds; go to www.lovarzi.co.uk to order it. And the Ships of the Line Scarf is priced at 24.99 pounds; go to www.lovarzi.co.uk. Lovarzi is offering free shipping in the UK. In the U.S. the products are available via Amazon.com. The Spock umbrella costs $44.99; go www.amazon. The Original Emblems Stick Umbrella is priced at $44.99; go to www.amazoncom. The Live Long and Prosper Knitted Scarf costs $31.99; go to www.amazon.com. And the Ships of the Line Scarf sells for $39.99; go to www.amazon.com.