New Trek Stamps Set to "Move" Fans

Canada Post just beamed over the final surprise in their Star Trek 50th anniversary stamp collection. It's a lenticular souvenir sheet, created using actual video and still images from Star Trek: The Original Series, that features two stamps that pay "moving" tribute to the transporter and also to "The City on the Edge of Forever." The first stamp depicts Scotty transporting Kirk, Spock and McCoy, while the second one finds Kirk and Spock leaping through the Guardian of Forever.

And so, with the addition of the lenticular souvenir sheet, all of Canada Post's Star Trek 50th anniversary stamps are available now for purchase. Visit www.canadapost.ca/startrek to see the entire collection.