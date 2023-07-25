New Trek Series Announces Filming Location

It's official: the new Star Trek

series, produced by Bryan Fuller, will begin filming this fall in Toronto, Canada. CBS TV Studios confirmed the news in a tweet. The new Star Trek series, produced by CBS Television Studios, will launch in early 2017, with Fuller as producer/show runner, Nicholas Meyer as consulting producer, and Eugene Roddenberry and Trevor Roth as co-executive producers. In the U.S., a special premiere episode will air on the CBS Television Network and all subsequent first-run episodes will be available exclusively on CBS All Access. The series will also be available on television stations and platforms in other countries around the world.