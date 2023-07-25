Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 15, 2015

    New Trek Comics Released

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The comic book adventures Star Trek #46—Five-Year Mission/"The Tholian Webs, Part 1 (of 2)" and Star Trek: New Visions, Vol. 2 are both set to be released on Wednesday by IDW Publishing. Written by Mike Johnson, "The Tholian Webs, Part 1" is an epic retelling of the classic Original Series episode, with the current Star Trek

    k: New Visions, Vol. 2 collectus and deadly alien force. And not all of the crew will make it out alive. The book, which features art by Rachael Stott and a Joe Corroney cover, will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.Star Trek: New Visions, Vol. 2 collectts several of writer and photo-manipulator John Byrne's all-new, feature-length tales,

    . 2 runs 144 pages and costs $19.99.For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. ---Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.

