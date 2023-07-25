New TOS Novel, The Weight of Worlds, Out Today

The latest literary Star Trek adventure is available now. Star Trek: The Original Series – The Weight of Worlds is out today from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. Penned by bestselling author Greg Cox (Star Trek: The Rings of Time), it’s a mass market paperback and eBook that runs 352 pages and sells for the suggested retail price of $7.99. Here’s the synopsis direct from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books:The Ephrata Institute is an intellectual think tank at the outer fringes of the final frontier. Dedicated to the arts and sciences, the Institute seems an unlikely target for an invasion, but it proves easy pickings when the Crusade comes from beyond, determined to impose its harsh, unbending Truth on all the worlds of the Federation. Armed with weaponized gravity, the alien Crusaders will stop at nothing to rescue the universe from its myriad beliefs… even if it means warping the mind and soul of every sentient being they encounter. Responding to an urgent distress signal, Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise soon find themselves in conflict with the Crusade, and facing individual challenges. When Kirk and Spock are transported to the Crusade’s distant homeland to confront the source of the invasion, Sulu finds himself trapped behind enemy lines, while Lieutenant Uhura is faced with possibly the most difficult decisions of her career.