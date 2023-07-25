Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 11, 2015

    New TOS Enterprise Model Kits Coming From Round 2 In March

    New TOS Enterprise Model Kits Coming From Round 2 In March

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Round 2 Models has two new Star Trek: The Original Series-themed model kits coming down the pike. The TOS Romulan Bird-of-Prey is a 1:1000 scale snap-together model kit that features all the decals needed to decorate the ship accurately. And the second product is a TOS U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 set that's part of Round 2's "Build2Gether" line and actually includes two U.S.S. Enterprise kits designed to be assembled by younger modelers with more experienced modelers; in other words, it's a great parent-child project. One Enterprise is a 18"-long glue-together project ideal for moderately skilled modelers, and it features water slide decals for decorating the ship. Also included is a 11 1/2"-long version of the Enterprise that features snap-together assembly for novice modelers as well as sticker sheet to supply all of the ship's markings.



    TOS
    TOS

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top