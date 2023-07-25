New TOS Enterprise Model Kits Coming From Round 2 In March

Round 2 Models has two new Star Trek: The Original Series-themed model kits coming down the pike. The TOS Romulan Bird-of-Prey is a 1:1000 scale snap-together model kit that features all the decals needed to decorate the ship accurately. And the second product is a TOS U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 set that's part of Round 2's "Build2Gether" line and actually includes two U.S.S. Enterprise kits designed to be assembled by younger modelers with more experienced modelers; in other words, it's a great parent-child project. One Enterprise is a 18"-long glue-together project ideal for moderately skilled modelers, and it features water slide decals for decorating the ship. Also included is a 11 1/2"-long version of the Enterprise that features snap-together assembly for novice modelers as well as sticker sheet to supply all of the ship's markings.