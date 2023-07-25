Published Mar 17, 2015
New TOS Adventures in June
New TOS Adventures in June
The snow is still melting across much of the country, but it’s pretty much summertime over at IDW Publishing, as they’ve just unveiled their Star Trek titles for June. StarTrek.com has First Looks at the covers and exclusive details about the upcoming adventures. Up first is Star Trek #46—Five-Year Mission, “The Tholian Webs,” Part 1 of 2. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by Rachael Stott and a cover by Joe Corroney, it’s a re-imagining of a classic Star Trek episode that finds the crew of the new movie timeline encountering a mysterious and deadly alien force... and not all of the crew will make it out alive. “The Tholian Webs,” Part 1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for a subscription variant that features a photo cover.
Up next is Star Trek: New Visions, Vol. 2, written by John Byrne, with Byrne also providing the art and cover. Vol. 2 presents all-new, feature-length tales set in the Star Trek: The Original Series universe, each rendered in Byrne’s unique, photomontage style. Among the stories are “Cry Vengeance,” “Made Out of Mudd,” “A Scent of Ghosts” and “Memorium,” plus a special bonus: an all-new “Gold Key” crossover story you never expected with an ending you won’t believe. The trade paperback will run 144 pages and cost $19.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.