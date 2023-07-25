New TOS Adventures in June

The snow is still melting across much of the country, but it’s pretty much summertime over at IDW Publishing, as they’ve just unveiled their Star Trek titles for June. StarTrek.com has First Looks at the covers and exclusive details about the upcoming adventures. Up first is Star Trek #46—Five-Year Mission, “The Tholian Webs,” Part 1 of 2. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by Rachael Stott and a cover by Joe Corroney, it’s a re-imagining of a classic Star Trek episode that finds the crew of the new movie timeline encountering a mysterious and deadly alien force... and not all of the crew will make it out alive. “The Tholian Webs,” Part 1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for a subscription variant that features a photo cover.