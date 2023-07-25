New TNG Novel, Armageddon's Arrow, Out This Week

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Armageddon's Arrow is the latest novel by Dayton Ward, bestselling Trek author (That Which Divides, Vanguard: Declassified) and longtime StarTrek.com guest blogger. Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books will release Armageddon's Arrow as its June title, officially out on May 26. It boasts a cover by Doug Drexler and Ali Ries. Here's the synopsis straight from the publisher:It is a new age of exploration, and the U.S.S. Enterprise is dispatched to “the Odyssean Pass,” a region charted only by unmanned probes and believed to contain numerous inhabited worlds. Approaching a star system with two such planets, Captain Jean-Luc Picard and his crew find a massive alien vessel, drifting in interstellar space for decades. Sensors detect life aboard the derelict—aliens held in suspended animation.Thought to be an immense sleeper ship, the vessel actually is a weapon capable of destroying entire worlds . . . the final gambit in a war that has raged for generations across the nearby system. Now caught in the middle of this conflict, Captain Picard attempts to mediate, as both sides want this doomsday weapon . . . which was sent from the future with the sole purpose of ending the interplanetary war before it even began!