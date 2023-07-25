Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 11, 2015

    New TNG Heat-Sensitive Transporter Mug Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The newest arrival in the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com is a Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Heat Sensitive Mug. When the mug is empty, you’ll see an empty, darkened transporter room. Adding a hot liquid will complete the transport of Data, Dr. Crusher, Captain Picard, Riker and Worf, as they magically appear before your eyes. And once you finish your beverage, they’ll disappear before you can say “Make it so.”The mug costs $14.95 and is in stock now. Go to http://shop.startrek.com/ to purchase.

