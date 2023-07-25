Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 16, 2015

    New TNG Aprons & Romulan Ale Pint Glasses Out Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    ThinkGeek has introduced several new Star Trek-themed products that we'll be showcasing over the next week or so, but we thought we'd start with these two, which seem to go hand in hand: Star Trek: The Next Generation

    The TNG aprons come in Red (Command), Gold (Operations) or Blue (Sciences) and feature clever chevron piecing that recalls the TNG uniform design. The strap is a single piece of ribbon, 120" long, with an adjustable clip. Each apron sells for $24.99, and they're in stock now. Go HERE

    The glasses come in a set of four and each one holds 12 ounces of Romulan Ale or whatever you're drinking. Each set costs $19.99, and they're in stock now as well. Go HERE to purchase.

    Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com

