Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 8, 2013

    New STID Promo Video Shines Spotlight On J.J. Abrams

    New STID Promo Video Shines Spotlight On J.J. Abrams

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It’s been at least a few hours since StarTrek.com reported on a new Star Trek Into Darkness video, so we thought we’d rectify that. Paramount Pictures, yesterday, released a new piece called “JJ Vision,” which runs 1 minute and 38 seconds and focuses on producer-director J.J. Abrams. In the segment, he compares and contrasts the plots and villains of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, and also discusses the challenges of making the latest adventure. “We were all being tested, every day, on every level,” he says, “to do better.”

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top