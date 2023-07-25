New STID Promo Video Shines Spotlight On J.J. Abrams

It’s been at least a few hours since StarTrek.com reported on a new Star Trek Into Darkness video, so we thought we’d rectify that. Paramount Pictures, yesterday, released a new piece called “JJ Vision,” which runs 1 minute and 38 seconds and focuses on producer-director J.J. Abrams. In the segment, he compares and contrasts the plots and villains of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, and also discusses the challenges of making the latest adventure. “We were all being tested, every day, on every level,” he says, “to do better.”