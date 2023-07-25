Published Aug 2, 2014
New Starships Issues Inlcude Romulan Bird-of-Prey and Tholian Starship
Star Trek The Official Starships Collection has provided StarTrek.comwith detailed turnarounds showing Issues 26, the Tholian starship, and 27, the Romulan Bird-of-Prey, allowing fans to get a good look at these new models from every angle.
The Tholian starship of the 22nd century was a small dart-shaped vessel capable of interstellar travel at warp speeds. Its overall aerodynamic shape also suggested it was capable of atmospheric flight.
The Romulan Bird-of-Prey of the 22nd century were starships used by the Romulan Star Empire. They were equipped with disruptor banks, as well as advanced cloaking technology.
The Official Starships collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as they are released.